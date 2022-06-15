TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

