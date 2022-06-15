TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

