TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.05.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

