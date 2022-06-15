TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

