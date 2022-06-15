TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$133.26 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

