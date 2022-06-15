Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.70

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

