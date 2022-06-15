Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.78

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.81, with a volume of 102541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.4965936 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

