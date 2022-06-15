Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading Down 0.6%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 138.10 ($1.68). 6,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.69) price target on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.71. The firm has a market cap of £53.39 million and a PE ratio of 39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.95 ($6,090.48).

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

