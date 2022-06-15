Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.