Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

