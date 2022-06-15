TotalEnergies SE Announces Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE TTE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

