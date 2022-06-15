TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Plans $0.51 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,787 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

