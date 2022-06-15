TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Plans $0.51 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
NYSE:TTE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,787 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
