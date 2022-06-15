TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 260,272 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

