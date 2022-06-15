Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $280.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of -1.24.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

