Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,086.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,086 ($13.18) and last traded at GBX 1,086.50 ($13.19), with a volume of 133176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125.50 ($13.66).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,869 ($22.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,202.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,364.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.58), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($289,387.01).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

