Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.74. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $808.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,537,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,313 shares of company stock worth $1,548,685. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after buying an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

