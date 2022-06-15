Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 50,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,561,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,477.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

