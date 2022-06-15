Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.51. 14,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,477.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tricida by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.