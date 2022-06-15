Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 101,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 421,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

