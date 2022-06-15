Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 715,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 549,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

