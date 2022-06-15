Trilogy Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.