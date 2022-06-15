Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
TMQ opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.
About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
