Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Earns Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.