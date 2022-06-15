Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Given Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

