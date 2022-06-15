Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

