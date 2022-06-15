Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

