Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.