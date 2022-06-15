Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.