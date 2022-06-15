Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.63.

TMQ opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.34.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

