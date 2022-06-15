TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.61

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 130410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.