Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TEEC opened at GBX 91.58 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.63. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 83.07 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.37).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
