Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Purchases $245,670.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 249,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
