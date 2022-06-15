Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Purchases $245,670.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 249,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

