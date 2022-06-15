Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.