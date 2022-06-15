Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of TRKA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.61.
In other news, major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)
Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.
