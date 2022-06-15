TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 10.5%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) was down 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 88,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 87,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

