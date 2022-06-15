TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 4,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $619.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

