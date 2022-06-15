TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 4,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
The company has a market cap of $619.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
