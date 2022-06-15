Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.78

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 30396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

