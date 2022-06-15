Truist Financial Trims Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price to $31.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

RNST stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

