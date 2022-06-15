Truist Financial Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

