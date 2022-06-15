Truist Financial Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.28.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

