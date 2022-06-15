Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.15

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.36. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 148,962 shares traded.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

