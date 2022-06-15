TUI (LON:TUI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $163.95

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.95 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 164.45 ($2.00), with a volume of 1083309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.40 ($2.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 285 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.82.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

