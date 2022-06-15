Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Acquires $100,320.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TUP opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

