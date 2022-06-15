Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Insider Purchases $208,370.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TUP opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

