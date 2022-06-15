Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

