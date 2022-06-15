Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Tuya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
TUYA stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.72. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
