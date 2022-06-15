Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Tuya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

TUYA stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.72. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

