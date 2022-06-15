Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.80. Tuya shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 40,563 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

