Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

