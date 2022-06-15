U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 15th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,168,000 after purchasing an additional 723,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,358,000 after purchasing an additional 532,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

