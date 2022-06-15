U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.16

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.16 and traded as high as $109.31. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 60,554 shares trading hands.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.