UBS Group Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$6.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$610.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.16.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.